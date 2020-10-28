Emily Ratajkowski Strips Naked AGAIN For Her Very First Pregnancy Update!

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t stopping from showing off her insane bod now that she’s pregnant!

On Monday in her big pregnancy announcement short film, the Blurred Lines model showed several nude videos and photos as she’s been documenting the entire experience so far. And now that we know it looks like she’ll be continuing the process, only for everyone to see!

Wearing nothing but a pair of white socks and gold hoop earrings, the momma-to-be posted two new pics to Instagram highlighting her growing baby bump on Tuesday. And in a short but sweet caption, the We Are Your Friends star revealed this is the bump at 20 weeks — meaning the baby will be due around March.

Take a look at the spicy selfie update for yourself (below):

Fuego!!

Emily’s husband and soon-to-be baby daddy Sebastian Bear-McClard is twice blessed!

