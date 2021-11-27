Emily in Paris Season 2 Release Date, Plot, Cast, and More

Netflix’s Emily in Paris will return to the screens for the second time in two years as its season 2 nears the release date. Created by Darren Star, Emily in Paris is an American French comedy-drama series that stars Lily Collins, Philippine Beaulieu, Ashley Park, and Lucas Bravo.

Emily in Paris started its premiere season back in 2020 on the online streaming platform Netflix. After the show’s success and critical reception, it was later renewed for the second season. Hopefully, the upcoming edition of Emily in Paris will continue the trend and provide fans with some amazing drama. Let’s talk about Emily in Paris season 2 release date, cast, plot, and more.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot and More

Emily in Paris Plot

The show Emily in Paris mainly focuses on the titular character Emily. Lily is a 20-year-old American who decides to move to Paris from Chicago to work in a company called Savoir as a social media strategist.

In particular, her job is to provide an American perspective to the business so that they can widen their venture into the market. However, things aren’t easy for Emily. Firstly there’s a cultural difference that she finds challenging. Initially, she has a hard time but gradually, Emily begins to adapt to the environment.

The whole series revolves around Emily as she lives a new life in Paris, faces new challenges, and meets new people. It is a journey of cultural clash, growth, and making new bonds for Emily as she dives into the whole new world with the goal to progress. Emily in Paris emulates a life of an individual visiting another country for work and the challenges they face along the way.

Apart from Emily, the show is filled with some other interesting sets of characters as well. Sylvie is one of those who is Emily’s boss from Savoir. There’s also Mindy who becomes the first true friend of Emily while she arrives in Paris. The series has many engaging and fun moments and it continues to shine as Emily learns something new every day.

Emily in Paris Season 1 Recap

In Emily in Paris season 1 recap, Emily goes on a date with Mathieu. They have a wonderful time but it doesn’t last long as Emily receives a call from Pierre. Pierre wants to cancel the fashion show and this news doesn’t bode well with Sylvie. She decides to fire her by blaming her for Pierre’s decision.

A dejected Emily goes home but the next day receives a call from Pierre who wants to meet her. Sylvie follows her to see what’s up. Pierre informs her that he wants to hold the fashion show and he tells Mathieu about the same. They hold the show and it meets with a positive reception. For its success, Emily invites both Pierre and Mathieu to Gabriel’s newly opened restaurant.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Cast

For Emily in Paris season 2 cast, Lily Collins will return to the role of Emily along with other cast members including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, and Lucas Bravo. We may also see some new faces in the new season as Emily broadens her friend list in Paris.

Emily in Paris Season 2 Release Date

Emily in Paris season 2 is set to release on December 22, 2021, on Netflix. This season will likely consist of 10 episodes like the previous one. The announcement was already made a while ago and it will now premiere in December.

What are your expectations from Emily in Paris season 2? Leave your thoughts in the comments. For more updates, make sure to follow us on social media.