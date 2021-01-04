Emily Eavis confirms Glastonbury tickets can be rolled in excess of to 2022

Emily Eavis has confirmed that current Glastonbury ticketholders will be equipped to roll their bookings about to 2022 really should the competition not commence this yr.

The festival’s organiser replied to a query on Twitter now (January 4), assuring ticketholders that 2021 passes will continue to be legitimate.

Glastonbury was cancelled past 12 months thanks to the coronavirus crisis it’s not identified at this stage whether or not the 2021 version, which has not been cancelled, can safely and securely go ahead.

“Please have tickets over to 2022 if you do have to regrettably cancel”, the person wrote on Twitter, to which Eavis replied: “Of course”.

Of study course

— Emily Eavis (@emilyeavis) January 4, 2021

Ticketholders for the cancelled 2020 occasion have currently had their passes moved to 2021.

Eavis was forced to deny claims designed by Mel B earlier today that this year’s function has been pulled. The Worthy Farm competition is hoping to keep its most current celebration from June 23-27.

The festival’s organiser stressed previous thirty day period that Glastonbury 2021 has “not [been] cancelled yet”, but the prospect of the competition being axed for the second consecutive yr briefly returned this afternoon after Spice Girls singer Mel B claimed on BBC Radio 5 Live that she had been informed Glastonbury 2021 has been cancelled.

“I know that Glastonbury’s been cancelled so a lot of, like, significant phase performances are sort of on keep yet again this calendar year, which is sad but we have obtained to get this virus below command, I guess,” Mel claimed, before later on including that “they did [cancel the festival] right now, unfortunately” when questioned where by she’d read that Glastonbury 2021 experienced been pulled.

Responding to Mel B’s statements, Eavis wrote in reply to just one Twitter person: “Nope, no information this conclusion [re: Glastonbury 2021]. Will allow you know ideal listed here as shortly as there is information.”