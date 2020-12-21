Emily Eavis addresses speculation Glastonbury 2021 has been cancelled

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis has reassured fans that the pageant is “not cancelled yet” pursuing reports it will not go forward subsequent 12 months.

he festival’s 50th anniversary version, that includes headliners Sir Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar, was cancelled for the reason that of the coronavirus pandemic.

Emily and her father, founder Michael, have mentioned they goal to have the Somerset festival back in June.

Nevertheless, according to stories very last week, the pageant has stood down its group of bookers who programme its some 80 levels, correctly halting work on the 2021 edition.

Eavis dismissed the speculation in a reaction to a Twitter consumer who wrote: “I will only imagine that @Glastonbury is cancelled following 12 months if @emilyeavis rings me personally to notify me.”

She mentioned: “Not cancelled nevertheless!”

In one more tweet, she extra: “Appreciate lots of rumours are traveling around on-line and in the press, but there is no change to what I claimed in the BBC interview previous 7 days.

“We’ll allow you know via official channels as quickly as we have an update (which will not be right until the new calendar year).”

Eavis earlier informed the BBC: “We’re doing all the things we can on our close to prepare and prepare but I think we’re still pretty a long way from staying equipped to say we’re confident 2021 will go forward.”

She said Glastonbury misplaced “millions” in 2020 but that it would keep away from individual bankruptcy “as lengthy as we can make a firm call both way in advance”.

The festival at Deserving Farm in Somerset remains bought out for the reason that so number of folks have questioned for a refund from this yr.

The information arrives shortly after headliner Sir Paul expressed uncertainties around whether Glastonbury 2021 could go ahead, in spite of the roll out of coronavirus vaccinations throughout the United kingdom.

He explained to BBC Radio 4: “This is the issue, the point we do is we get 100,000 people intently packed alongside one another with flags and no masks. Talk about a superspreader.

“I’d adore it to be in my diary but I have a emotion it’s not likely to be.”

