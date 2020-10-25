‘Emily at Paris’ Actress Ashley Park Opens Up About Fight Cancer for a Teenager

Ashley Park is representing her struggle with cancer for a teen.

The 29-year-old celebrity — that plays Mindy at Netflix’s Emily at Paris — opened about being diagnosed with leukemia when she had been 15.

“Lots of times folks bring up my own cancer experience,” Ashley using Cosmopolitan magazine. “I totally do not mind discussing it. I believe that it’s extremely important to discuss, but I appreciate when I am not asked to discuss the encounter, or about the way that it’s educated how I have lived my entire life ”

“I never wished to be the Asian woman, only the’whatever’ woman,” Ashley additional,”after which I must 16 and had been the bald woman and the sick woman.”

Ashley also talked about the damaging side effects she underwent while still undergoing chemotherapy treatment.

“I did not need to understand that I could be sterile or my heart could stop functioning or some of the stuff because when you express it, you are considering it,” Ashley confessed. “Although my body overcome the illness, should I let it alter anything, it is won.”