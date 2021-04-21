Emilia Clarke Joins Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”

“Game of Thrones” alum Emilia Clarke is in final negotiations to join Marvel Studios’ new original series “Secret Invasion” for the Disney+ service.

Clarke joins an increasingly swelling cast of top tier talent which also includes Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Olivia Colman.

Jackson is reprising his MCU role of Nick Fury, while Mendelsohn will play the Skrull Talos as he did in “Captain Marvel”. Ben-Adir plays the villain, the rest is top secret.

The series follows the Skrulls, a group of shape-shifting aliens who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce.

Source: Variety