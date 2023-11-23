Top 10 Ways to Fix Emergency Calls Only on Android

On your Android phone, are you getting the dreaded “emergency calls only” message? Although this problem might be annoying and keep you from making crucial calls, there are workarounds for it. These are the top ten methods for fixing Android-only emergency calls.

1. Restart Your Phone

Restarting your phone is the simplest and fastest solution. By doing this, you may eliminate any temporary problems producing the error notice and refresh the system.

2. Check Your Network Signal

Make sure your neighborhood has sufficient network coverage. Your phone can show emergency calls only notice if you are in an area with inadequate coverage.

3. Disable Airplane Mode

Verify that your phone is in airplane mode. If so, turn it off and try calling again. To reset your network connection, try turning on and off the airplane mode many times, if this isn’t the problem.

4. Check SIM Card

Make that your SIM card is in good condition and has not been destroyed. You may not be able to make calls and experience problems with network access if your SIM card is destroyed.

5. Check Flight Mode

Make sure the flying mode is off on your smartphone. You will only be allowed to make emergency calls when in flight mode.

Read More: What Does ‘Charging on Hold’ Mean in IOS 16 and What to Do?

6. Change Your Network Provider

Verify with your network provider if these problems are occurring for you. Try using a different network to see if the error notice goes away.

7. Remove and Reinsert SIM

To resolve emergency calls only on Android, you may also try taking out and re-inserting the SIM card after a little delay. Refreshing the network connection with this might help.

8. Reset Network Settings

Try wiping your phone’s network settings. Navigate to Settings > Reset and Backup > Reset Network Settings. Before proceeding, make a backup of your data because this action will remove all of your data connectivity settings and Wi-Fi passwords.

It can be the case if you haven’t updated the software on your phone in a while. To view the updates that are available for your phone, go to Settings > Software update.

10. Factory Reset

If everything else fails, you still have the option of returning your phone to its original settings. This should return the phone to its original configuration, wiping off all data and settings and returning it to how you got it.

Read More: Android vs iPhone for Online Gameplay

Conclusion

We hope that these ten Android-only solutions for emergency calls will help you cure the problem with your phone. Remember to refer to your phone’s handbook or get help from the manufacturer if you have any questions about any of these techniques.