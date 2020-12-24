In truth, Ann-Margret opened a exhibit in Vegas on August 15, 1977 and when bouquets did not arrive she was fearful and called Graceland the up coming day – to be informed her mate experienced died.
Ann-Margaret was quickly back on screen, with her own CBS tv special The Ann-Margret Display, in 1968.
In 1971, her part in Carnal Knowledge opposite Jack Nicholson gave her a first Oscar nomination for Ideal Supporting Actress.
She had a further in 1975 for Best Actress in the musical movie Tommy.
Ann-Margret has also been nominated for 15 Golden Globes, successful five, which includes just one for Tommy.
Incredibly, she was an early favourite to participate in Sandy in Grease…
