Danny reported how the grownup associates of the Memphis Mafia would dangle out in the Jungle Space or upstairs in Elvis’ bedroom.

In the meantime, the youngsters which include The King’s only little one Lisa Marie would have the full operate of the house.

Elvis’ 2nd cousin remembered: “We were being upstairs, downstairs in all places just actively playing games.”

Together with Lisa Marie, he’d participate in hide and find and throw footballs about the place.