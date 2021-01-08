Elvis Presley’s 86th birthday celebrated by Linda Thompson ‘The greatest entertainer ever’ | Songs | Enjoyment

Linda additional: “This clip of his overall performance is from the groundbreaking Television distinctive, Aloha from Hawaii, and we experienced just started dwelling together a couple of months right before.

“Elvis was and will often be a profound influence on my life… Content birthday, ‘Buntyn’ wherever you are…”

In other current Instagram posts, the 70-yr-aged has shared how Elvis was so unbelievably generous, especially at Christmas time, that they identified as him Santa.

Even though she also answered a fan’s dilemma about The King’s bedroom, which remains off-limits on the Graceland tour.