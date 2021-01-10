Elvis Presley was ‘never seen’ eating peanut butter, bacon and banana sandwich | Music | Amusement

Elvis Presley started off an outstanding amount of money of developments around the yrs. Not only did the singer popularise Rock n Roll employing his blues-motivated songs and guitars, he also kickstarted a new selection of vogue trends. His coiffed hair and flared jumpsuits are famous, prompting supporters to duplicate these variations all the way up to 2021. Nonetheless, 1 of the oddest parts of the Elvis tale has to do with his consuming patterns. In accordance to legend, the singer experienced a favorite sandwich which had a peculiar concoction of components.

The Elvis sandwich is a toasted bread sandwich slathered in peanut butter, with banana and bacon within. This weird selection of tastes and textures has scoured the globe as the King’s favorite snack, and has found itself on a amount of cafe menus around the decades. Although this snack is globe popular, Elvis’ fiancée, Ginger Alden, at the time advised of how it was not seriously a portion of his diet regime. The star was engaged to the Jailhouse Rock singer for just beneath a yr ahead of he tragically died on August 16, 1977. Study Far more: Elvis Presley’s grandson Benjamin Keough compensated tribute to at The King’s Graceland birthday

Ginger described in an interview that, in the course of that time, she never observed him try to eat the popular Elvis sandwich. Talking in an job interview in 2014, Ginger spoke candidly about Elvis’ remaining times in Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee, wherever he died of a cardiac arrest. She stated: “There are exaggerations like Elvis wasn’t happy his final 12 months, was frustrated. “Sitting up there having fried peanut butter and banana sandwiches (which I under no circumstances after observed him eat just one of those the nine months I was with him).”

This weekend was what would have been Elvis’ 86-year-previous birthday. To rejoice the star’s lifestyle, Graceland place on a show for fans and guests to enjoy, in buy to commemorate the singer’s career. His ex-spouse, Pricilla Presley, also designed a statement on her Facebook account to shell out tribute to her ex-husband. She wrote on the social media site: “It’s tough to feel Elvis would be 86 nowadays, January 8. I think back again and marvel… if he were here nowadays, how would he rejoice in the 12 months 2021?”