Elvis Presley: Secret Graceland spot Lisa Marie and her friends would find forbidden candy | Music | Entertainment

Danny remembered: “And when we’d go in there and… talk to her, of course, she’d always tell me and Joey her stories about daddy [Billy].

“She’d pull drawer open and it [had] peanut butter cups…every candy probably…she just kept it full. She’d always get us whatever we wanted.”

It turns out that Elvis’ grandmother also had a sweet tooth, often being seen swigging from a bottle of Pepsi cola.

Elsewhere in the video, Billy shared how both Aunt Delta and Elvis’ father Vernon loved chocolate and sweets, just like The King.