Elvis Presley movie: Tom Hanks unveils ‘horrible’ very first glimpse at his Colonel Tom Parker | Movies | Leisure

He was the very first major celebrity to agreement COVID-19 and as a final result, the Elvis Presley movie biopic’s production had to shut down just prior to the shoot was established to begin. Tom Hanks soon recovered and in more modern months has been filming scenes as The King’s manager Colonel Tom Parker in Queensland, Australia. Now the 64-year-outdated has unveiled what he phone calls a “horrible” first look at his get on the Elvis figure, by displaying off his new haircut.

Hanks appears on tonight’s episode of The Graham Norton Exhibit by way of online video get in touch with, marketing his new Netflix film News of the Entire world. At a single point the host requested what he’s functioning on at the minute, and the star reported he’s been taking pictures Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis movie with King co-star Austin Butler. Carrying a baseball hat, the Hollywood legend then mentioned: “Let me clearly show you the terrible haircut I have to have in order to perform Colonel Tom Parker.” Hanks then quickly took off the cap and revealed his bald head with hair remaining on the sides like Elvis’ manager. Read Additional: Elvis Presley movie: Baz Luhrmann teases Las Vegas scene, praises star

Baz extra: “We had been rehearsing digicam positioning, every thing, and I’d carried out all the assessments – Austin, Tom, and the full solid was on fireplace. We had been that close.” Praising Elvis star Butler, the director mentioned: “During the screening method, his motivation, his transformative talents from the younger Elvis to over and above, he had been playing so really properly. “He was terrific. There was these good vitality and exhilaration in the cast and enterprise, about the clearly show we were about to shoot.” Just before coronavirus closed down the set, Elvis’ parents have been established to be played by Rufus Sewell and Maggie Gyllenhaal.