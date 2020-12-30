Elvis Presley ‘loved’ Priscilla Presley’s strange Christmas present | New music | Entertainment

Elvis Presley famously cherished Christmas. His ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, spoke fondly of the festive durations she expended with the King of Rock n Roll all through their very first many years with each other. In interviews long just after Elvis had died, Priscilla defined it was “really beautiful” all around Graceland through the festive seasons. She defined: “It was by now joyous, these types of a happy time. He had all his friends there… He was so loyal to all of his buddies and they ended up constantly provided in everything we did. I found that to be really specific.”

Priscilla went on to insert: “It was his favourite time of 12 months. He was like a child.

“He loved to pick out presents. He would convey to the jeweller to provide in excess of parts. He beloved offering.”

But there was a person unforeseen reward that Priscilla gave to Elvis which thrilled him when he was presented it.

Throughout the starting of the pair’s connection, in the early 1960s, they did not nonetheless are living jointly.

In an interview in 2014 Priscilla stated how, as a 14-12 months-aged lady, she struggled to locate a current to excite the intercontinental star.

