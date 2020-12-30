Elvis Presley ‘loved’ Priscilla Presley’s strange Christmas present | New music | Entertainment

Elvis Presley famously cherished Christmas. His ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, spoke fondly of the festive durations she expended with the King of Rock n Roll all through their very first many years with each other. In interviews long just after Elvis had died, Priscilla defined it was “really beautiful” all around Graceland through the festive seasons. She defined: “It was by now joyous, these types of a happy time. He had all his friends there… He was so loyal to all of his buddies and they ended up constantly provided in everything we did. I found that to be really specific.”
Priscilla went on to insert: “It was his favourite time of 12 months. He was like a child.
“He loved to pick out presents. He would convey to the jeweller to provide in excess of parts. He beloved offering.”
But there was a person unforeseen reward that Priscilla gave to Elvis which thrilled him when he was presented it.
Throughout the starting of the pair’s connection, in the early 1960s, they did not nonetheless are living jointly.
In an interview in 2014 Priscilla stated how, as a 14-12 months-aged lady, she struggled to locate a current to excite the intercontinental star.
Finally she uncovered the best current: A set of bongos.
This reward, Priscilla described, was a hit with the King, who was 24-decades-aged at the time.
She explained: “He beloved them, I indicate he definitely kept them. It nevertheless puts a smile on my encounter when I see them mainly because it brings back so numerous satisfied recollections.
“This was the present that, oh my gosh, I was so nervous about it due to the fact I was only 14 many years outdated and what do I give Elvis Presley for Xmas?”
Immediately after being with each other pretty much 10 years, Elvis married Priscilla in 1967, shortly just after his alleged affair with Ann-Margret, whom he appeared alongside in the 1965 hit movie Viva Las Vegas.
Nonetheless not almost everything was fantastic for the couple, as Elvis and Priscilla divorced six several years later in 1973.
Just four decades later Elvis died on August 16, 1977 from a cardiac arrest, at his dwelling in Graceland.
Shortly prior to he died Elvis split up with his extensive-term girlfriend, Linda Thompson.
In an interview years following the star’s death, Linda explained how she did not assume Elvis was actually useless, but in “another dimension”.
She spelled out: “I believe that Elvis life on. Definitely, he life on even in this environment, in our reminiscences. But I consider that he is in one more dimension.
“It’s comforting to me, just before I go to snooze at night, to know inside of my own soul, that where ever Elvis is now, he is aware who truly enjoys him, he is aware of who experienced significant regard.”
