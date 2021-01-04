Elvis Presley ‘led Lisa Marie on her pony via Graceland’s Jungle Space and kitchen’ | Music | Enjoyment

Elvis Presley bought up to all sorts of mischief at residence at Graceland. The King used family associates as the Memphis Mafia and no one could convey to him what to do. One time he acquired his daughter Lisa Marie a pony identified as Fluffy and according to Elvis’ cousin he brought the animal inside of for exciting.

Elvis’ cousin Billy Smith appeared on his son Danny’s Memphis Mafia Child YouTube channel in a new video answering a fan question of how picky Elvis was on trying to keep Graceland thoroughly clean.

Although they when had to have on white gloves and sneakers to ride in his manufacturer new Rolls Royce, it turns out The King was not particularly demanding on cleanliness.

Danny remembered the kids of Elvis’ interior circle could take in just about wherever inside of and outdoors on the Graceland estate, with team clearing up soon after them.

In simple fact, Billy and his wife Jo remember getting equipped to use footwear inside Elvis’ bedroom upstairs at Graceland, which continues to be off-restrictions to the general public to this day.

Study Extra: Elvis Presley: Lisa Marie on still possessing Thanksgiving at Graceland