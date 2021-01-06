Elvis Presley birthday celebration 2021 livestream announced additionally Concealed Graceland tour | New music | Entertainment

Elvis Presley would have been 86-many years-outdated on January 8, 2021. But Graceland has been retaining his legacy alive by celebrating his birthday just about every year with exclusive events just like Elvis 7 days in August. This 12 months, socially distanced COVID-19 protocols will be in location for the in-human being situations held in Memphis, Tennessee.

Though the Elvis Birthday Proclamation Ceremony on Friday is previously offered out, lovers unable to attend can perspective the event for cost-free by way of livestream on Graceland's official Fb website page. Gate open up for those people in-particular person at 8:30am (2:30pm GMT) on January 8 for a 9am (3pm GMT) start out. The formal site states: "Enjoy a ceremony with Graceland/EPE officers, a birthday cake slicing and a proclamation of Elvis Presley Working day by Memphis and Shelby County formal." Elvis' Birthday Celebration 2021 usually takes spot about 3 times on January 7-9 and also consists of a day by day Hidden Graceland tour.

The Elvis tribute artist will conduct acoustic variations of The King’s hits at 3pm on the Outdoor Stage by Graceland Parking. Tickets cost between $55 and $35 for Dean Z’s exhibit which will also attribute customers of his band and back-up singers. Even though Saturday, January 9 will see Elvis Birthday Bash and Evening Tour with tickets costing $75 for grownups and $45 for children. This involves accessibility to Elvis Presley’s Memphis Amusement Intricate and complimentary appetisers at Vernon’s Smokehouse restaurant.

In addition, at 4pm company will be invited on a two hour Graceland Mansion tour with Elvis’ household however decorated for Xmas. Soon after all, The King famously kept the decorations up right until his birthday. And if that was not adequate, officially licensed Elvis artist Greater Harper will have her art on display and be creating an visual appeal. This event will consider spot day-to-day from January 7-9 from 1-4pm at The Guest House at Graceland’s gift store.