Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret’s Viva Las Vegas established mischief that ended up in the closing cut | Movies | Amusement

Probably Elvis Presley’s ideal Hollywood movie is 1964’s Viva Las Vegas. The King starred reverse the stunning and extremely gifted Ann-Margret, who he’s rumoured to have experienced a whirlwind romance with. And now Elvis’ cousin Billy Smith, a member of the Memphis Mafia who was on set with the star on lots of of his films, has shared how some of their mischief in fact finished up in the last cut of the renowned musical.

Appearing on his son Danny’s Memphis Mafia Child YouTube channel, Billy shared how Viva Las Vegas director George Sidney was significantly taken by the primary girl.

The King’s cousin said: “This gentleman was wild about Ann-Margret, just thoroughly obsessed with her.

“During Viva Las Vegas, he kind of wished [her] standing out far more so than Elvis.

“And as a director…they can interfere a whole lot with the way items go.”

Read Additional: Elvis: Ann Margret describes Viva Las Vegas affair ‘It was electric’