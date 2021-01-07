Elvis Presley affair: King confessed his like to Ann-Margret right after he acquired married | New music | Enjoyment

The clearly show premiered on June 1, 1967, and the King made an overall look at its debut, bidding Ann-Margret great luck, and gifting her a guitar-formed flower arrangement – anything that he would continue executing for the rest of his life.

Talking out in her autobiography, My Story, Ann-Margret stated the powering-shut-doorways conference, and how Elvis confessed his really like to her, just one particular month just after marrying Priscilla.

Ann-Margret explained in her individual words that Elvis arrived at her dressing area and shut the door guiding him, before “their eyes met”.

She wrote: “Suddenly the outdated link burned as brightly and solid as it had years earlier.”