Elvis Nixon 50th anniversary: When The US President invited The King into the Oval Office | Tunes | Leisure

It is the most requested photograph of the full US National Archives and it was taken 50 a long time in the past on December 21, 1970. Getting completed an additional Las Vegas residency that summer, Elvis Presley was involved about the medicines society and hippie actions throughout the United states of america. So The King managed to get President Richard Nixon to agree to satisfy in the White House’s Oval Place of work just ahead of Christmas, so he could give his support in battling the social complications of the day.

All through the take a look at, Elvis requested a Bureau of Narcotics and Perilous Medications badge as he had created a interest of collecting honuary badges of law enforcement teams.

Numerous of them are on show at Graceland including some of the guns The King personally owned.

Definitely a very distinct persona to Elvis, Nixon identified the face set up by his aides Dwight Chapin and Egil Krogh notably awkward.

However, The President went in advance with the conference believing that Elvis would be a good influence on the younger, when Nixon felt that he wanted to “retain his credibility”.

