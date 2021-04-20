Elvis movie: How Graceland are helping ensure accuracy in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 biopic | Films | Entertainment

Next summer, Warner Bros will release their long-awaited Elvis Presley biopic. Baz Luhrmann has been shooting his new movie starring Austin Butler as The King in Australia. But while that’s thousands of miles away from Memphis, Tennessee, the production has been working closely with Elvis’ home of Graceland to ensure the film’s accuracy.

Earlier this week, Express.co.uk took part in a virtual live tour of Graceland and we had a chance to ask about the biopic’s relationship with the estate. Vice President of Archives and Exhibits at Elvis Presley Enterprises, Angie Marchese shared: “Yes, we’ve worked really closely with Baz and his team for research. “We have sent photos, measurements, materials, colouring patterns; everything for clothing. “Also room designs [and] images sizing for different rooms.” READ MORE: Elvis Presley movie: Did they film the Elvis biopic at Graceland?

Butler will play Elvis from the 1950s through to the Las Vegas residency years in the 1970s. While co-star Hanks portrays The King’s manager Colonel Tom Parker and has been preparing for the role by reading Peter Guralnick’s famous two-volume biography of Elvis. The actor and his wife also had dinner with Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla, who defended the controversial Colonel’s character. Appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the 64-year-old said: “I was expecting to hear stories about the distrust she had for Colonel Tom Parker over these many years.”