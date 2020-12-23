Lisa Marie Presley is the sole heir to Elvis Presley’s fortune and legacy. She lived at the Memphis mansion until finally her father’s loss of life in 1977, when she was continue to only 11 decades outdated. Elvis is buried there in the Meditation Garden, alongside with his dad and mom Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother Minnie Mae. Before this year, The King’s only grandson was also laid to rest at Graceland.

Even though Graceland is now a big public monument and vastly common vacationer vacation spot, the upstairs of the home, like Elvis and Lisa Marie’s bedrooms, is under no circumstances opened to the general public.

On public vacations like Thanksgiving and Christmas, Lisa Marie and her loved ones and close friends however consider in excess of the downstairs rooms, such as the kitchen and eating room, for foods and celebrations.

The dining room desk is laid out with lavish options up coming to a person of the mansion’s two enormous indoor Christmas trees, which are adorned each 12 months particularly as they were being in Elvis’ time. The other, a white phony tree decorated with pink baubles, stands in the primary lounge space.

Angie Marchese, Director of Archives at Graceland, explained why Lisa Marie nevertheless arrives dwelling every single Christmas.

