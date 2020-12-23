Lisa Marie Presley is the sole heir to Elvis Presley’s fortune and legacy. She lived at the Memphis mansion until finally her father’s loss of life in 1977, when she was continue to only 11 decades outdated. Elvis is buried there in the Meditation Garden, alongside with his dad and mom Vernon and Gladys, and his grandmother Minnie Mae. Before this year, The King’s only grandson was also laid to rest at Graceland.
Even though Graceland is now a big public monument and vastly common vacationer vacation spot, the upstairs of the home, like Elvis and Lisa Marie’s bedrooms, is under no circumstances opened to the general public.
On public vacations like Thanksgiving and Christmas, Lisa Marie and her loved ones and close friends however consider in excess of the downstairs rooms, such as the kitchen and eating room, for foods and celebrations.
The dining room desk is laid out with lavish options up coming to a person of the mansion’s two enormous indoor Christmas trees, which are adorned each 12 months particularly as they were being in Elvis’ time. The other, a white phony tree decorated with pink baubles, stands in the primary lounge space.
Angie Marchese, Director of Archives at Graceland, explained why Lisa Marie nevertheless arrives dwelling every single Christmas.
Angie explained: “Xmas at Graceland for Lisa is always a really specific time of the yr. In simple fact, now she nevertheless provides her relatives right here to rejoice the vacations.
“Graceland is a incredibly particular spot not only for supporters but also for Lisa. It is house to her.”
For Lisa Marie’s to start with Christmas as a infant, her grandfather Vernon dressed as Santa and she was showered with items, which include a lovely very hot air balloon toy and a hand-embroidered Xmas stocking.
On her past one with her father, she was specified a golf cart and the pair of them would race every single other about the grounds late at night.
This year will be specifically poignant and complicated for the singer and mother of three, as she mourns not only her father but her have son, Benjamin.
The official Graceland Fb site suggests: “Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was laid to relaxation in the Meditation Backyard garden at Graceland with his loved ones like his grandfather, Elvis Presley, fantastic-grandmother, Gladys Presley, wonderful-grandfather, Vernon Presley and excellent-terrific-grandmother, Minnie Mae Presley.”
Each and every 12 months on the anniversary of Elvis’ demise on August 16, 1977, memorial products and services and candlelit vigils are held in the grounds of Graceland by the household and enthusiasts.
Soon after Elvis and Priscilla separated in 1972, they shared custody of their only kid who split her time involving their properties, On the other hand, Lisa Marie was sleeping in her bed room up coming door to her father on the night he died.
The King left his entire estate to his father Vernon, grandmother Minnie Mae and Lisa Marie. She is now the sole heir and even though the downstairs rooms at Graceland are taken care of as a community museum, she has held the upstairs spot specifically as it was in 1977 for her very own particular use.
Lisa Marie has also spoken about the upcoming of Graceland in no uncertain phrases.
Lisa Marie reported: “Sometimes there are rumours about [Graceland] being marketed. And that is Under no circumstances heading to take place.
“There’s often a rumour. It is NOT acquiring bought.
“Graceland was supplied to me and will usually be mine. And then handed to my kids. It will never be bought.”