Elvis and Priscilla Age Gap: Latest Update in 2022

Elvis and Priscilla first met when she was 14 and he was 24 years old. Priscilla’s parents were concerned about their connection, but she was in love and defiant, and nothing or no one could stop her from being with the King of Rock and Roll. Elvis didn’t mind their age gap since it gave him the opportunity to make Priscilla the perfect wife. This was going to be the ideal marriage, but there was one flaw in their connection that they couldn’t overcome.

Is the Age Difference Supported by The Era and Circumstances?

In the year 1959, Elvis Presley was stationed with the United States Army in West Germany. Priscilla came onto the scene when her father was moved to the facility by the US Air Force. One night, Priscilla encountered Elvis and he was taken by the young woman. He started seeing Priscilla while she was in 9th grade, and after a few visits, her parents organized an in-person appointment.

Priscilla and Elvis kept seeing each other during their time in West Germany. Despite her pleas, Elvis refrained to consummate his love for Priscilla until their wedding night. Elvis was finally released and fled Germany. Priscilla’s parents had prepared her for the possibility of Elvis’s departure.

Is their age difference appropriate given the circumstances of their meeting, first romance, and time period? I’m not sure one can say with certainty. Let’s have a look at their reunion.

Graceland, Reconnection, and Marriage

Now it’s 1962, and Elvis has been released from the army after serving for two years. He persuaded her parents to let her go to California to see him. She visited Elvis in Graceland the next Christmas, and he began the process of convincing her to continue high school in Memphis. Her parents reluctantly consented, and she enrolled in Memphis.

Priscilla was still being molded into Elvis’ ‘living doll.’ He altered her teeth, posture, hair, and, of course, her attire. Despite the fact that they had not yet consummated their relationship, these tactics are problematic and expose their age gap once further. Although Priscilla’s age alone doesn’t cause alarm, her youth and inexperience make her vulnerable to exploitation.

Elvis recommended a trial separation while she was pregnant, thus the relationship was in turmoil even before they married. Lisa Marie was born nine months after her parents’ wedding on February 1, 1968.

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley Met when She Was 14 Years Old.

Elvis and Priscilla had a ten-year age difference at the time. Elvis was serving in the US Army at the time, and Priscilla was living with her family in West Germany when they met in 1959. Priscilla was 14 and Elvis was 24.

Although the pair struck it off immediately away, Priscilla’s parents were opposed to them dating. In a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly, Priscilla said that her parents learned to appreciate Elvis after meeting him.

Priscilla’s parents gave her permission to visit Elvis at his famed Graceland mansion in 1962 after he was discharged from the military and returned to the United States. Priscilla was permitted to relocate to the United States permanently a year later, and she resided at Graceland with Elvis while still in high school.

Elvis Was Frequently ‘begged’ by Priscilla to ‘consummate Our Love.

Priscilla gave information about her and Elvis’ sex life together in her 1985 book Elvis and Me.

Priscilla stated she wished to “consummate our love” before Elvis left Germany, writing to the Chicago Tribune, “For the final time I urged him to consummate our love.” For him, it would have been a piece of cake. He might have taken advantage of me because I was young, fragile, and passionately in love. ‘No,’ he responded gently. We will, Priscilla, but not right now. ‘You’re simply too young.’

Even after the pair reunited in the United States and spent several nights together, Elvis waited before having sexual relations with Priscilla.

“Instead, he started teaching me new ways to please him,” she explained. “We had a deep bond, a lot of which was sexual.” We had some thrilling and wild days together.”

After Priscilla Delivered Birth, Elvis and Priscilla’s Sex Life Took a Turn for The Worst.

In 1967, Elvis and Priscilla married, and the following year, she gave birth to their daughter, Lisa Marie. However, once Priscilla became a mother, their sex life took a turn for the worst.

“He had remarked before we were married that he had never been able to make love to a woman who’d had a kid,” Priscilla told Biography.com. As a result, the couple was no longer as close as they had been.

Elvis allegedly cheated on Priscilla several times during their relationship, and Priscilla had her own relationships as well. Most famously, she had a relationship with Mike Stone, her karate instructor. Despite the fact that Elvis was unfaithful himself, he was furious when he found out about his wife’s affair and allegedly hired a hitman to kill Stone.