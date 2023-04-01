Elvira reports that she has sold her Los Angeles home. Brad Pitt Is Very 'Haunted,' Yet, 'He Enjoyed It' [Exclusive]

Brad Pitt was cautioned by Cassandra Peterson, also known as ‘Elvira, Mistress of the Dark,’ that L.A. The 1994 home she sold him was “haunted,” but instead of being terrified, he was “extremely enthusiastic” about it, she claims.

In an exclusive interview with Media, Peterson recounted Pitt’s instant attraction to the mansion, which he reportedly purchased from her for $1.7 million and has just sold after nearly 30 years for $40 million.

“We were just kind of telling him that a lot of strange things had been happening in the house since we moved there,” Peterson, 71, tells Media of their meetings. And he was quite enthusiastic about it; he thought it was very cool.

“I’ve seen people going around upstairs, for instance, actual people just walking. Once, [a ghost] was sitting downstairs in front of the fireplace, and once, it walked into my bedroom and out again,” Peterson recounts of his spectral encounters. In another incident, “we spotted a person floating at the bottom of the pool, among other such occurrences.”

The author of Yours Cruelly, Elvira explains with a grin, “I know that sounds crazy. I’m Elvira. I know you expect that from me,” but she insists, “I don’t have hallucinations, I wasn’t high, and I can’t explain those things.”

Related: Sam Asghari and Wife Britney Spears Do Not Have Relationship Problems, His Representative Claims!

Peterson claimed that ghostly occurrences began occurring as soon as she and her ex-husband, musician Mark Pierson, moved into the 29-room home. After coming out to her fans in 2021, she has been in a 21-year relationship with Teresa “T” Wierson. The former couple even “had a priest come in to do an exorcism. I had all kinds of things because it was really getting to the point where I couldn’t continue to live here,” she adds.

I admire how much he valued the home.

The horror legend adds that she was nine months pregnant with her now-28-year-old daughter Sadie Pierson when Pitt purchased the mansion. I once met Brad’s mother and father, and they were really beautiful folks. Brad himself was always friendly and sweet.

In addition to his enthusiasm over potential supernatural occupants, Peterson believes Pitt was the ideal buyer since he is “so fascinated in architecture” and “this house is simply wonderful.”

She claims that Pitt particularly enjoyed the living room and dining area, which featured mahogany wall panels and copper ceilings. “He just couldn’t get over it, and neither could we,” she recalls. It was a truly magnificent home.

The house was in poor condition when Peterson purchased it, and developers even considered demolishing it, but Pitt put “tons and heaps of work” on it, she recalls. After selling to the actor, she purchased the property next door and became his neighbor for many years, so she observed the home’s change, including the removal and replacement of its foundation.

However, after nearly three decades of ownership and numerous renovations and extensions, the 59-year-old star of Babylon has sold the vast mansion in the Los Feliz district.

A real estate source confirmed to PEOPLE in January that he was attempting to sell the 1.9-acre property off-market for approximately $40 million.

Related: Who Is Famous Actress Meagan Monique Good Currently Dating? Everything You Need To Know About The Famous Actress

Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 47, raised their six children in this residence: Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14 years old. The pair separated in 2016.

Pitt has been seeing Ines de Ramon, a 32-year-old jewelry designer, amidst his ongoing legal battles with Angelina Jolie. Recently, the duo reportedly spent a date night in Paris on February 24 following the 2023 César Awards.

According to a source, the two were first linked publicly in November 2022, when they had been dating for “a few months.”