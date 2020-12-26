Elton John Rocks Around-the-Leading Santa Fit for 2021 Live performance Message

Engage in video clip information

Sir Elton John‘s displaying Santa how it really is completed … slipping into an above-the-top edition of St. Nick’s match to distribute some holiday getaway cheer by reminding admirers he’ll be back in 2021.

The Rocket Male went all out, adding a cape and mini Xmas wreath glasses to the typical jolly man’s getup — and with a real jingle bell in hand he shipped some hugely predicted news about his postponed closing tour.

Elton wished anyone a protected Xmas, but then extra he are not able to wait around to get back again on the street. Remember … his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. He states he hopes he can resume in September 2021 in Berlin and then the U.S. and Canada. #CrossYourFingers.

You may remember back again in 2018, Elton declared it would be his last tour … which would include 300 dates across 5 continents and go all the way by means of 2023.

Having in the vacation spirit’s nothing new for Elton. Earlier this thirty day period, he rocked this exact outfit, accompanied by his 1974 holiday basic, “Move Into Christmas” … for an epic TikTok clip. That one particular featured his full fam obtaining into their holiday getaway attire.

Choose notes, Santa … this is how ya make the holiday’s amazing!!!