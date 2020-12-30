Elton John Credits Zoom Alcoholics Nameless Meetings As ‘Lifesaver’

Perform movie articles Archewell Audio

Sir Elton John is sticking to his sobriety — not like a great deal of folks navigating lifestyle in the pandemic — and he states Zoom is a huge reason why he’s continue to on the wagon.

The Rocket Guy states attending virtual Alcoholics Nameless meetings has “been a lifesaver” in excess of the past 9 months. A recovering alcoholic, Elton tipped his cap to Zoom when showing on Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s new podcast, “Archewell Audio.”

He suggests the movie conferencing platform has permitted him to retain up with good friends and sober buddies in AA.

As we very first documented … AA chapters throughout the globe turned to services like Zoom when the outbreak exploded back in March, furnishing a considerably-essential aid process for people in the application.

Elton, who attained 30 yrs of sobriety in July, says attending his AA meetings each individual Sunday, from his home in England, is preserving him on the straight and slim.

He’s nevertheless standing. Yeah, yeah, yeah!!!