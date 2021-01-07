Elton John, Chad Smith and additional to seem on Miley Cyrus’ Metallica addresses album

Elton John, Chad Smith of the Red Sizzling Chili Peppers and Yo-Yo Ma will all show up on Miley Cyrus‘ forthcoming Metallica addresses album.

Cyrus broke the information in a modern job interview with Cash FM, conveying that John will tickle the ivories on her address of ‘Nothing Else Matters’. Metallica at first launched the track in 1991, on their self-titled fifth album.

“I did a Metallica go over of ‘Nothing Else Matters’ that includes Elton John on the piano. I have acquired Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith. So a lot of all-stars [are] in this band,” Cyrus explained to Cash FM.

Cyrus beforehand protected ‘Nothing Else Matters’ during her 2019 set at Glastonbury. She dished out other covers prolifically in 2020, sharing renditions of ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries, Blondies’ ‘Heart of Glass’, ‘Doll Parts’ by Gap and much more. All a few aforementioned covers received Cyrus praise from the tracks’ original artists.

Miley Cyrus initially revealed designs to launch a Metallica handles album in Oct.

“We’ve been doing the job on a Metallica addresses album,” she told Interview Magazine.

“We’re so blessed to be able to continue on to do the job on our art throughout [the coronavirus pandemic]. At initially, it felt uninspiring and now I have been completely ignited.”

Cyrus is however to announce a release day, tracklist or title for her forthcoming report.

Earlier this 7 days (January 4), Cyrus announced that enthusiasts can count on “more fucking music” from her in 2021.

She launched her most new report, ‘Plastic Hearts’, in November. Like her forthcoming covers album, it highlighted cameos from a handful of musical icons, which includes Billy Idol, Dua Lipa and Joan Jett.