Elsa Raven deceased in 91

Elsa Raven has expired.

Elsa Raven

The veteran performer – who has been well known for her part as the’Save the Clock Tower’ woman in’Back to the Future’ – handed out in her Los Angeles home on Tuesday (04. 11. 20) in the time of age 91, ” representative, David Schaul, continues to be verified.

Elsa was created Elsa Rabinowitz at September 1929 and started her career on stage before landing her first part 1970’s’The Honeymoon Killers’.

She subsequently landed lots of additional film jobs, such as the agent who sold the home ‘The Amityville Horror’,” John Malkovich’s landlady at’From the Line of Fire’, a mom who lost her kid ‘Fearless’, along with Gertrude Stein at’The Moderns’.

While several of her moments since Ida Strauss at’Titanic’ were trimmed she could be viewed from the music video to the film’s subject, Celine Dion’s’My Heart Will Go On’ as half an elderly couple at the stateroom.

And that is not as Elsa also produced regular TV looks, such as Tugboat Tessie on’General Hospital’, Inga that the Swedish maid ‘Amen’, Vinnie Terranova’s mom Carlotta on’Wiseguy’ along with Lucille on’Days of Our Lives’.

Her final movie role came nearly 10 years back, when she played a character called Mrs. Harrison at’Replies to nothing’.

Elsa – that had been an”proud” voting member of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences – is directed by her own sister-in-law, Lynne Rabinowitz, also 15 nieces and nephews.

No dates or arrangements for a memorial service have been announced with her agent.