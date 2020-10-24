Elon Musk Says He’s Not Leaving California Regardless of Tesla Announcement

Perform Movie Articles Unique TMZ.com

Elon Musk has Stated he Is moving Store — like in Tesla Store — to the Lonestar State, However, he said Some Thing Friday night Which Left us wonder if the Program’s still a Move.

We obtained the Tesla/SpaceX honcho at WeHo Friday night in Boa, also asked about a few things. Our photog desired the lowdown on Elon’s strategy to divest himself of the possessions, ala John Lennon‘s”Picture” We particularly asked about the mythical home he offered which was formerly possessed by Gene Wilder.

Elon advised me he offered it into Gene’s nephew, on illness — which he keeps its own character. Elon sold it beneath marketplace, maybe because he is a large Wilder lover — we are imagining”Willy Wonka.”

As we mentioned, Elon’s losing 2 enormous homes in California… Gene’s house that had been listed in $9.5 million plus a second estate recorded in $30 million. )

As for the movement… it appeared Elon was going into Austin, and that he explained a couple of days back he intended to start an Tesla giga-factory at Texas.

However, Friday night we inquire Elon,”Is that the reason you bought the home as you are taking Tesla from California. Are You Allergic?” He answers,”No, I am not.”

Unclear exactly what he suggests, but it looks as though the Tesla giga-factory is really a move.