Elon Musk claims Apple handed on likely deal to acquire Tesla

Tesla chief government Elon Musk stated he when regarded as promoting the electric powered car maker to Apple, but Tim Cook dinner rejected a ask for for a meeting.

r Musk mentioned he contacted Mr Prepare dinner “to go over the chance of Apple obtaining Tesla (for a single-tenth of our existing worth). He refused to get the meeting”.

Tesla’s market place benefit is 616 billion pounds (£460 billion), as of the close of trading on Tuesday.

Mr Musk reported he sought out the meeting with the Apple chief executive “during the darkest times of the Model 3 program”, a reference to Tesla’s to start with electric powered car or truck designed for the mass market.

For the duration of the darkest times of the Model 3 program, I arrived at out to Tim Cook dinner to focus on the chance of Apple buying Tesla (for 1/10 of our existing value). He refused to just take the assembly. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2020

As recently as 2018, Tesla was battling to satisfy its motor vehicle creation plans and flip a income.

Tesla’s fortunes have modified given that then and the vehicle producer is last but not least building funds on a regular foundation following several years of losses and proceeds to hit milestones for deliveries of its motor vehicles.

Its shares have soared 665% this yr by yourself, generating it the world’s most useful automaker and amid the major 10 most significant US providers in the S&P 500 index, which Tesla entered on Monday.

Mr Musk’s tweet followed printed reports suggesting Apple is doing the job on acquiring its have electric vehicles, but Apple declined to comment.

