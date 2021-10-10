Elon Musk announces and apologized for the delay in rolling out of Tesla FSD beta software

Yesterday, Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla has delayed the rollout of its Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 10.2 software because of last minute concerns. He apologized for the delay and promised release by Sunday or Monday. However, he didn’t elaborate on the last minute concerns.

The Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta 10.2 software was supposed to roll out Friday to about 1,000 Tesla owners with perfect safety scores of 100 with a gradual rollout for those with scores at 99 and below after that. Elon Musk (@elonmusk) tweeted “A few last minute concerns about this build. Release likely on Sunday or Monday. Sorry for the delay.”

A few last minute concerns about this build. Release likely on Sunday or Monday. Sorry for the delay. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 9, 2021

Tesla has been testing the beta version of its FSD software for about a year now and despite the head of the National Transportation Safety Board expressing serious concerns about the software’s safety, Tesla went on to expand FSD access to more drivers last month.

Before granting a driver access to FSD, the company determines their “safety score” using different criteria to evaluate “the likelihood that your driving could result in a future collision.” The score is computed by using data collected by car sensors.

Tesla requires owners opting for FSD beta to sign non-disclosure agreements and asked they should refrain from sharing video clips online of the system’s mistakes. Just to let you know, the FSD software does not make Teslas fully autonomous.

Even Musk himself believes the “complete” version of the software will only be able to drive someone from their home to work without human intervention and that also with supervision.