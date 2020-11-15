Ellen Pompeo’s Behind-the-Scenes Photos With Patrick Dempsey

Longtime lovers of Grey’s Anatomy were really taken by surprise during Thursday night’s premiere of year 17, when Meredith and Derek were trashed again at a shocking fantasy sequence. Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey, had formerly passed away because of a serious automobile crash within an April 2015 incident, catastrophic both Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and lovers. If you could not get enough of this psychological season premiere, fortunately, Pompeo and Dempsey simply shared behind-the-scenes pictures from the shoot at Malibu, CA.

About Nov. 13, the celebrities equally posted an cute Instagram selfie of both, in addition to a photograph of these poking while wearing face masks to the stunning beach, allowing fans to put on a mask. “Let us love, let us cure, let us wear a mask… ❤️,” Pompeo captioned her Instagram. Dempsey echoed her opinion, writing,”Please let us come together, respect each other, then put on a mask, and then thank our initial responders. They work logically and hazard their own lives to keep us secure.” Showrunner Krista Vernoff had shared extra candy photos of both filming their own scenes.

Fortunately, this is not the last we will be visiting Meredith and McDreamy at the approaching season. Vernoff shown to this Los Angeles Times which Dempsey will be scheduled to look more times. Take a better look at the couple’s behind-the-scenes pictures over, and prepare yourself to be on your own feels.