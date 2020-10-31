Ellen Pompeo Passes Out Candy & Essential Items To Families During Baby2Baby’s Halloween Drive-Thru

Ellen Pompeo passes a few items to a family in their car during Baby2Baby’s Halloween Drive-Thru event in Lso Angeles on Friday afternoon (October 30).

Masked up, the 50-year-old Grey’s Anatomy star was on hand to help out the national organization as they passed out some fun items, as well as necessary ones including diapers, formula, soap, shampoo, baby food, masks, hand sanitizer and much more.

In her orange shirt, Ellen matched the fun arrangement of Halloween balloons and even passed out a few candy pails filled with some yummy treats.

“We welcomed hundreds of families for a Halloween Drive-Thru Distribution Presented by @PaulMitchellUS. Thank you to our Angel @EllenPompeo for hosting & helping us bring Halloween spirit to so many children & to @PaulMitchellUS for their support of our COVID-19 relief efforts. 🎃,” the organization shared on Twitter afterwards.

