Ellen Page & Paris Berelc into Star at Video Game Movie’1UP,”’ Directed by Kyle Newman

Ellen Page and Paris Berelc are set to star in the upcoming film 1UP, that is going to be the very first feature movie in BuzzFeed Studios.

Kyle Newman is directing the underdog comedy, that can be set from the area of gambling.

THR reports that the”narrative centers around a female gamer called Vivian Lee (Berelc) who stops her faculty eSports team instead of set up sexism out of her male counterparts. However, with her scholarship at stake, she’s made to construct a Varsity-caliber, all-women’s staff which could compete with the boys. With the support of an enigmatic coach (Page) who contributes to the spotlight following her GamerGate scandal, ” the youthful girl recruits an unlikely group of aspiring misfits to kick a serious gamer buttocks”

Generation on the film will start in November at Toronto.

Paris is famous for her work within the Disney XD collection Lab Rats: Elite Force along with the Netflix collection Alexa & Katie. You can now catch her at the brand new Adam Sandler film on Netflix, Hubie Halloween.

Kyle formerly directed the films Fanboys and Lethal.