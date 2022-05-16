Elite Season 6 Release Date: Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Many More Updates

Although Elite season 5 has only recently premiered, Netflix has already revealed that the show will be renewed for a sixth season.

Since the premiere of the first season of Elite in 2018, audiences all around the world have been captivated by the teen drama. It portrays the fictional narrative of Las Encinas, a prominent Madrid school where money, murder, and mayhem rule the lives of its students. The dramatic finale of Elite season 5 has fans clamoring for more of the teen drama.

On the sixth season of Elite, the school will resume. For its soapy blend of murder, mystery, intrigue, sex, and romance, Netflix’s blockbuster Spanish adolescent drama has gained fans all over the world. In addition, some new faces are joining Elite season 6 to replace graduated characters.

When Elite premiered in October 2018, it followed three working-class scholarship kids as they entered the fictional Las Encinas high school. Season 1 alternates between Samuel, Nadia, and Christian adjusting to their new surroundings and a future in which the police question them about Marina’s death.

Following seasons of Elite focused on different crimes while also bringing in new students when older ones graduated. Season 5 ended with a big cliffhanger involving the fate of the original character Samuel, which was just released a few weeks ago. Season 6 will almost certainly bring a conclusion, but it will also provide fresh challenges for the surviving pupils.

Updates on The Sixth Season of Elite

Netflix has yet to declare an official release date, and we won’t find out until the show is nearing completion of post-production. However, we believe the sixth season will premiere on Netflix in 2023. Netflix usually releases new seasons of its original programs every year, so a release date in 2023 makes reasonable. The release date of early 2023 has been set.

The streamer occasionally releases two seasons of its shows in a year, although this is unusual. This is something Netflix normally does with animated series. Plus, each year just one season of Elite is released, followed by Elite: Short Stories. Netflix is unlikely to change things up.

We could be looking at a December 2022 release date if Elite season 6 completes filming in June and spends six months in post-production like the fourth season. However, as previously stated, we do not believe Netflix will broadcast two seasons in the same year. The sixth season would most likely be delayed until the following year, with a new batch of Elite: Short Stories arriving towards the end of 2022.

Season 6 of Elite is more likely to follow Season 5’s release schedule. This means the sixth season will be finished in ten months and released in April 2023. For the time being, the sixth season will be released in early 2023.

Season 6’s Elite Cast

As older students graduate and new students arrive, the cast of Elite is constantly shifting.

Itzan Escamilla as Samuel, Omar Ayuso as Omar, Rebeka as Claudia Salas, and Georgina Amorós as Cayetana are all expected to leave. However, because the season 5 cliffhanger involves Samuel, Escamilla could make a return in season 6.

Carla Daz as Ari, Manu Rios as Patrick, Martina Cariddi as Menca, Diego Martin as Benjamin, Pol Grinch as Phillipe, Valentina Zenere as Isadora, and André Lamoglia as Iván are among the cast members that could return.

Five more Elite season 6 cast members have also been revealed, with photographs and identities shared on Instagram. Carmen Arrufat, Alvaro de Juana, Ana Bokesa, Alex Pastrana, and Ander Puig are the members of the team. Puig will portray the first transgender role in Elite.

Explained: Elite Season 6 Plot and Season 5 Conclusion

The core plot of Elite season 5 revolves around not just Armando’s death, but also flashbacks of Samuel’s body floating in a pool.

Viewers are aware that Guzmán murdered Armando, despite Samuel and Rebeka’s denials. Benjamin persuades Samuel to confess to the authorities by promising his assistance, which he subsequently backs out of when Samuel is apprehended.

The cops, on the other hand, offer Samuel immunity in exchange for evidence that the principal was involved in dubious data trafficking with Armando. Samuel obtains an incriminating SIM card but is involved in a fight with Benjamin. Samuel trips and falls into the pool, hitting his head on the ground.

Patrick asks for assistance. When Omar and Rebe arrive, their pal appears to be dying. He holds Benjamin responsible, claiming that it was an accident.

Season 6 will very certainly begin after the events of Season 5, determining whether Samuel lives or dies. If the latter is the case, Benjamin may be charged with murdering his student. Ari, Mencia, and Patrick, his children, should be affected greatly by this. Oh, and it’s possible that Las Encinas will get yet another new principal.