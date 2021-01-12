Electrical Woman Studios types new partnership with Daniel Johnston’s estate

New York City’s legendary recording facility Electric powered Woman Studios has linked up with Daniel Johnston‘s estate for a new imaginative partnership.

The partnership, which was first conceived by Studio Running Associate Lee Foster, will see Electric Woman Studios preserving the late songwriter’s drawings and initial artwork.

Foster presently curates a large collection of Johnston’s art at Electric Girl, which is currently displayed in its well-known Studio A. Foster’s assortment also contains Johnston’s well known ‘Symbolical Visions’ piece.

Read through Far more: Daniel Johnston, 1961-2019 – The NME Obituary

The new partnership between Electric Girl and The Daniel Johnston Trust – overseen by Dick Johnston, Daniel’s older brother – aims to cement Johnston’s legacy and serve as resourceful inspiration for musicians recording in the studios.

“Art has often been a fixture at Electric Woman – from the substantial sci-fi, space murals commissioned by Hendrix, to the decoupage installations carried out here in the early 1970s,” Foster claimed in a press assertion.

“I commenced creating my very own selection of Daniel’s perform and identified that a different collection for the studio would be great inspiration for musicians recording below. The artistic dialog commences instantaneously when folks see them.”

In September final year, Phoebe Bridgers, Beck and many other folks paid tribute to Johnston in a special occasion on the anniversary of his dying. The movie, generated by Foster, has been seen extra than 120,000 instances at time of producing.