Electoral School Results: Who Won the Presidency!?

It begun on November 3.

It finished, for most sane-minded persons, on November 7, when Joe Biden crossed the 270-electoral university vote threshold.

But now, currently, on December 14, finally, at last… the Presidential election genuinely is in excess of.

The 538 electors who make up the Electoral University collected this early morning and afternoon in all 50 states and the District of Columbia to formally solid their votes for president.

This is a method that will take place each 4 a long time, but it really is not 1 that is generally included by the mainstream press.

Why?

Mainly because all past Presidents have conceded the moment the Electoral School informally declared its success – nevertheless Donald Trump has rather chosen to rant, rave, lie and say insane points like he invented the dilemma mark he’s protesting the election effects.

As a outcome of Trump’s harmful sociopathy, Monday’s procedural step took on outsized value. It garnered front-webpage headlines on the websites of The New York Periods and CNN, for illustration.

So… what occurred?

Were being Republicans equipped to pull off any last-minute shenanigans? Did Democracy die a quickly and incredibly painful death?

Or was Biden licensed as the winner a the greater part of People in america have recognized him to be for about a month now?

The answer is… THE LATTER!

With officials from California certifying their Electoral School votes all over 5 p.m. EST, Biden officially surpassed 270 of these votes and, yes, once all over again, was declared as the up coming President of the United States.

At 7 p.m. EST, Hawaii will be the previous point out to solid its votes and, at that time, Biden will have 306 electoral votes.

This is the similar range Trump acquired in 2016, again when he referrred to his victory about Hillary Clinton as a “landslide.”

Said Senate Vast majority Whip John Thune, a Republican, shortly prior to Biden defeated Trump on Monday

“I recognize there are persons who truly feel strongly about the outcome of this election.”

“But in the conclusion at some level you have to confront the music.”

“And I consider that once the electoral school settles the problem right now it is time for every person to move on,” Thune extra.

Sage advice. We are certain that quickly-to-be-ex president Donald Trump and his military of cronies will do particularly this.

NOT!

Biden, meanwhile, will deal with the country on Monday night.

His remarks will incorporate the pursuing passage:

If everyone didn’t know it just before, we know it now. What beats deep in the hearts of the American people today is this:

Democracy.

The appropriate to be read. To have your vote counted. To pick out the leaders of this nation. To govern ourselves.

In America, politicians really don’t just take energy — the people today grant it to them.

The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a very long time back. And we now know that practically nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of energy — can extinguish that flame.

In this battle for the soul of The united states, democracy prevailed.

We the People today voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections stays intact.

And so, now it is time to switch the web page. To unite. To heal.

Amen, correct?

Biden willl be sworn in as President, and Kamala Harris as Vice President, on January 20, 2021.

No make any difference what any individual states about this, it is likely to materialize — as it legally and rightfully need to.

Thanks to the will of the American men and women.

UPDATE: An array of Republican senators are finallly acknowledging that Biden has received. To wit…

Lindsay Graham: It is a very, really slim path for the president. I never see how it gets there from listed here, supplied what the Supreme Court did.

But possessing claimed that, I imagine we’ll permit all those authorized troubles enjoy out.

Rob Portman: The orderly transfer of electric power is a hallmark of our democracy, and although I supported President Trump, the Electoral College or university vote these days can make very clear that Joe Biden is now President-Elect.

Roy Blunt: The Electoral College or university has fulfilled its Constitutional role in identifying the president and vice president-elect.

I will operate with President-elect Biden and his Presidential Inaugural Committee to plan for the swearing-in ceremony.

