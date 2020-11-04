Election Protection Hotline Sees Surge Over Alleged Voter Intimidation

Exclusive

An Expert hotline Specializing in reporting funny business in the polls was Bombarded with calls for voter intimidation this election cycle… far Exceeding anything they Watched 4 Years Back.

Election Protection is a secure refuge for whistleblowers who visit something fishy or completely prohibited at polling locations all around the nation — and as stated by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law (a nonprofit that oversees hotline)… 2020 was mad busy.

A rep for the Lawyers’ Committee informs TMZ… because the month of October, their set of 40k-plus authorized volunteers fielded up of 115k calls regarding possible voter suppression — that pales compared to the overall 150per cent or so calls that they obtained for the whole season at 2016.

As of the last weekend — if early voting was at full swing at the vast majority of nations — we are told EP got a phone out from Hanover, VA on what seemed to be quite a militia band holding a parade before a polling location… which freaked out several folks.

Attorneys’ Committee adds that officials on the scene mentioned that there were BLM counter-protesters available also — which Republicans were feeling uncomfortable about the entire thing generally. We are told EP set a phone into local police either way to possess’em test it out and make sure nobody has been being plagued.

On Tuesday, Lawyers’ Committee informs us they received many calls concerning alleged voter intimidation in Florida… from counties such as Hillsborough, Brevard, Palm Beach and much more. In Orange County, we are told that they have a record of 5 pickup trucks blocking the entrance to a polling place there… some thing Election Protection claims that they flagged to officials.

You can find far more episodes they had been made aware of about Election Day, such as pollsters taking temp tests in Virginia — that a few people thought was intended to help keep people from unemployment — and a significant dependence on paper ballots, misappropriated voting machines and postponed launching times at polling locations in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Ohio and other countries.

The purpose here is that Election Protection — even though being bombarded with calls — has been committed to ensuring individuals have a reasonable chance to cast their ballots. As well as their origin is becoming the backing of several big-name celebs, such as Chelsea Handler… who lately spanned’em.