Election Protection: A Call To Action For Your Black Community

“The Vote has become easily the most essential non-violent instrument we’ve got.” — The Honorable Congressman John Lewis

Through the initial presidential candidates’ discussion, we discovered over a provocative dog-whistle to get voter intimidation. We won’t sit back on the sidelines and become alert to our rights. And we are not going to provide comfort to people trying to spread hatred and fear.

The challenges facing the Black community at 2020 are well recorded: police killings, an insufficient result of the coronavirus, mass unemployment, and also systematic racism. We face a concerted attempt to curb and disenfranchise the Black community inalienable right to vote.

In 2013, the Supreme Court eroded a number of the critical protections in this 1965 Voting Rights Act. Many nations have made it more hard for minorities to vote. We confront the exact challenges our neighborhood needed to struggle against from the 1950s and’60s. And in the soul of their late night Lewis, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Mrs. Fannie Lou Hamer, we also need to have a plan of actions.

The NAACP has established a brand new civic participation program known as,”Safeguard Our Folks In the Polls” as a means to prepare and arrange our neighborhood to serve as volunteer poll monitors within their own neighborhoods. Together with the increase and ever-growing danger of voter suppression and intimidation, the NAACP, together with assistance from over 100 associate organizations, is devoting involvement in voter and election security.

Growth and stay together with us in the polls. We have to act now to secure our liberty of tomorrow. Our collective existence on the electoral procedure’s frontlines will deliver a very clear message that the Black community is ready to stand tall, even together with allies, and combine toward advancement.

We have this!

This coalition of leaders from the Black community are now working tirelessly to make sure voters are nicely equipped with the essential instruments and resources to co workers security and safely. To view the Entire list of collation spouses, please see, NAACP.org