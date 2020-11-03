Election Night Results 2020 — The Way to See

It is Election Day Tuesday (November 3), and the consequences are all arriving in dwell.

Voters are casting their ballots currently in a showdown between former Vice President Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, in addition to a few important races involving Democrats and Republicans during the USA.

Each the election night results will probably be arriving in live during the day, and here is exactly how and where to see.

CBS will broadcast election night results reside with Norah O’Donnell resulting in a unique election night version of CBS Evening News in:30 p.m. ET. Primetime federal coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

Election night results will probably be live-streamed on CBSN on the internet along with also the CBS News App. ET Live are also streaming CBSN’s election night coverage starting at 7 pm ET during 11:45 p.m. ET on. ETLive.com in Addition to about the ET Live program on cellular, or by viewing ET Live.

View the election night victory and concession speeches, and also watch that the outcomes of other important races C-SPAN, together with coverage starting at 9 p.m. ET.

NBC News has an hour-by-hour breakdown of when to anticipate polls to shut and outcomes to be declared.

There are also an outcome map around The New York Times’s home page during the night, together with conditions colored red or blue as they’re called. States will not be coloured till they are officially known as.

A set of Times journalists are also generating a 2020 election live briefing from approximately 5 litres to 3 a.m. ET. The briefing will provide a synopsis of what is happening in an assortment of regions: the presidential race, Senate races, House parties and the voting procedure itself.

Here are some actors who’ve endorsed Joe Biden, also here are some actors that have endorsed Donald Trump.