Election Day Food Trends Show Pizza, Margaritas and Waste Food Principle

Exclusive

The Presidential race Remains undecided, However we DO have a Single Definite Election Day winner… and that Is the pizza Market!

Based on GrubHub… 5 of its own top 8 most well-known items arranged Tuesday were hamburgers, along with the other one has been a pizza-adjacent newcomer — garlic knots together with marinara.

The favorite food shipping program tells TMZ its popular food thing — according to just how much more it had been purchased — was the most soppressata piccante pizza. This menu thing found a whopping 202% growth in comparison to additional Tuesdays in October.

Right behind this has been Nutella pizza — that was 192percent more popular — followed closely by the very first non-pizza meals… meatball sliders in 181percent . )

Rounding out the top 8 has been burrata pizza, that the above garlic knots, vegan cheese , loaded curled chips and eventually a second pizza… Sicilian.

Each great meal requires a stiff drink, and a margarita on the rocks really ranked directly from the burrata pizza among GrubHub’s most-ordered things… using a 144% boost in popularity. Impressive, however Tres de Noviembre simply does not roll off the tongue such as Cinco de Mayo

Many people chosen for an even sexier drink… since the conservative cocktail also observed a 121% increase over Election Day. We are guessing that those were arranged late in the day as the results began tightening up.

People who had space afterwards pizza and booze did arrange supper — tiramisu orders totaled 181percent during dinner .

According to the continuing ballot hitting drama, we state… pass on the margs, por favor!