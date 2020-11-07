Election 2020: Celebrities React To Joe Biden’s Huge Grow!

The wait is now over: Joe Biden has conquered Donald Trump and won the 2020 presidential elections ! )

The nail-biting, days extended race came to a conclusion on Saturday morning following numerous sockets reported that Biden transcended the 270 electoral college votes necessary to develop into the 46past President of the United States; critical mail-in ballots tallied in the country of Pennsylvania took him along with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris directly to the end line!

Connected: The Funniest (And Many Relatable) Election Memes!

Though the POOTUS has turned into a massive sore loser and now pursuing lawsuit to contest the outcome, countless are celebrating the conclusion of a government which, quite honestly, adopted bigotry and racism, also exhibited a clear disregard for its well-being of citizens. And of course, Trump’s shamefully reckless reply to the coronavirus pandemic, that has long claimed the lives of more than 200,000 from the States.

Our nation may be more broken than ever, however voters overpowering determined it was time to carry out the garbage and start to proceed!

Since the news broke throughout the country, celebs immediately took to social websites to observe the large Biden-Harris success! The President-Elect was one of the very first to respond and thank folks for their service:

America, I am honored you’ve selected me to lead our whole nation.

The job before us will be challenging, but I guarantee you that: I am a President for all Americans — if or not voted for me or maybe not.

I’ll continue to keep the faith which you’ve put in me. Pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8

— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Harris followed suit, sharing with a chunk of himself on the telephone with Joe shortly afterwards she found out that they left background:

We did this, @JoeBiden. Pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4

— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020

Eventually, a lady of colour holding among the greatest offices in the property. We like to view it!!!

The congratulatory messages lasted out of previous First Lady and Democratic Party candidate Hillary Clinton:

The voters have spoken, and they’ve selected @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to become our second president and vice president.

It is a history-making ticket, also a repudiation of all Trump, plus a brand new page to get America.

Thanks to everybody who helped make this occur. Onward, collectively. Pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs

— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020

Our neighbors were also elated by the news, as expressed in this opinion by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

Congratulations, @JoeBiden along with @KamalaHarris. Both nations are close partners, friends, and allies. We discuss a connection that is unique about the world platform. I am actually excited about working together and building on this with you equally.

— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) November 7, 2020

After retaining fans imagining her political taste, Kim Kardashian West publicly shared excitement within the Biden-Harris success! We expect hubby Kanye West is not overly pissed off for this one!

???????????? Pic.twitter.com/vz0wWY3zMS

— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 7, 2020

Alicia Keys, Khloé Kardashian, Billy Eichner, Kerry Washington, Zach Braff, and also Ariana Grande chimed into observe Biden’s huge win (under ):

Perhaps not a crier however I lowkey drop a tear, so we wont permit despise triumph! As soon as we appear for every other we triumph! There is SO much work to be performed but I think we are eager to appear for each other! Let us keep being strong & loud. Now the actual work starts! Big congrats to @KamalaHarris ????????

— Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 7, 2020

OMG I wish to cry tears of happiness!!!! Bravo!!! ????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

— Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 7, 2020

I Had alone in my own apt. RELIEVED. ????????????

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 7, 2020

Lots of people have spoken! ) Thanks for everybody who employed your vote and your voice to generate history. PRESIDENT Joe Biden and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris pic.twitter.com/EdWQc5rpYD

— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) November 7, 2020

pic.twitter.com/wNpmODhuuo

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 7, 2020

CRYING @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris ???????????????????????????? THANK GOD

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 7, 2020

Lizzo has been LOSING it and cried tears of joy on Instagram:

And again on Twitter, we have a complete selection of relatable emotions out of among DJT’s least favourite people, Chrissy Teigen:

pic.twitter.com/7ufQdEiRqR

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

pic.twitter.com/5SxvBrpJ8b

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

My god it seems as though I only took away a barbell, unhooked my bra and also carried my extensions out at once

— chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 7, 2020

Sooo correct ! ) LOLz! Watch even more humorous, meme-filled responses (under )!

BETWEEN JUMPING ON MY BED & CRYING that I COULDN’TTWT‼️that I HAVE WANTED HIM TO BE PRESIDENT SINCE 2006???? MY DREAM HAS COME TRUE

— Cher (@cher) November 7, 2020

really been waiting to mention that because November 8, 2016????????‍ ♀️: pic.twitter.com/8HutuAHkev

— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) November 7, 2020

Some test on Leslie Knope pic.twitter.com/XWnxnO4KhB

— Nora Dominick (@noradominick) November 7, 2020

What a huge moment in our country’s history! ???????? Congrats to our newest President @JoeBiden along with also the First Female Vice President in our history @KamalaHarris????????????????????????

— Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) November 7, 2020

Now THIS is a PARTY in the united states! @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris ???????????? pic.twitter.com/zFKL1ncuSa

— Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) November 7, 2020

. @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris as well as also the people, you simply gave the world one of the best acts of kindness and bravery humankind has ever observed. ❤️ ???????? Nothing but love to our brand new Commander in Chief and the 1ST feminine VP elected into the White House. Additionally the best way to go PA???? ❤️ pic.twitter.com/uXiMTWs6Hk

— Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2020

They did so shit on Saturday so that we can capture fuuuuuuuuuucked up.

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 7, 2020

Squeeeeeeeeeeeee!That proved to be a fucking weirdFour years.Kamala move Kamala!Congratulations entire world!

— sia (@Sia) November 7, 2020

I have been watching CNN for 5 consecutive days AND THEY CALLED IT WHILE I WAS SHOPPING FOR VINTAGE FABRIC ON ETSY

— Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) November 7, 2020

Too early to begin drinking daily?

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 7, 2020

Among the greatest times of my entire life.

— Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 7, 2020

The information has brought me into tears. I had been overwhelmed with relief with this nation. I had been helpless for Kamala and the inspiration which she brings to women everywhere. Van Jones made me shout awful tears. This country has a lot of work to do to come up with. I hope we could take action. ❤️

— P!nk (@Pink) November 7, 2020

I’m screaming liberal tears.

— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) November 7, 2020

As long, grifter! ) Https://t.co/Gd9aInXuFU

— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 7, 2020

in tears. What a minute! So thankful to most voters, poll workers, volunteers, and staffers, everybody who made this true! Undoubtedly there’s a great deal of work to do however let us celebrate this instant, buddies. It is historic! Congrats President-Elect @JoeBiden along with Madame VP @KamalaHarris! Pic.twitter.com/RSMN98Tg57

— Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) November 7, 2020

trump is terminated pic.twitter.com/H4lcLMLckN

— ROSIE (@Rosie) November 7, 2020

I had been composing in my workplace when I unexpectedly heard cries. Went out to observe men and women with the road in my area screeching off their heads in bash. And that’s the way I heard about #PresidentElectJoe. Congrats to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris in their historic triumph! Pic.twitter.com/XzN9vrq65o

— KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) November 7, 2020

Please note party videos onto this ribbon.

This is NY at the moment. Audio up. Pic.twitter.com/Nx8wPXlvmQ

— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 7, 2020

pic.twitter.com/J40qxvNc82

— LeBron James (@KingJames) November 7, 2020

Being a great man things ❤️ https://t.co/tPZ0JlXnV2

— Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) November 7, 2020

The planet is at the hands of somebody compassionate and civil. Now it is time to wash the environmentand provide quality education and health services to everyone. Most of us must do our part, however, the groundwork is set. Now just a small dance with my children to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/xyWnaZrXqk

— Shakira (@shakira) November 7, 2020

CONGRATULATIONS TO JOE BIDEN! WE HAVE A PRESIDENT AGAIN! And yes, I’ll jump from the pool.

— Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) November 7, 2020

This really is a fantastic day for the nation we love. Agree to @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris and as a result of this lifelong Republicans whose conscience wouldn’t allow this to proceed. May God bless America.

— Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 7, 2020

I Had alone in my own apt. RELIEVED. ????????????

— billy eichner (@billyeichner) November 7, 2020

pic.twitter.com/H0UCNgvr2r

— Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) November 7, 2020

PROUD people now???? ???? This is exactly what relief seems just like @joebiden @kamalaharris https://t.co/ONe7A3kS6R

— Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) November 7, 2020

pic.twitter.com/3hFxcWEIt0

— Ava DuVernay (@ava) November 7, 2020

Meghan McCain‘s personal dig could not have arrived at a better time, and we’d love to believe her late dad John McCain would have appreciated it!!

Just an extremely personal note — I’m relieved and anticipate having a president that respects POW’s who’ve been seized…

(*I had to mention )

— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) November 7, 2020

And obviously the 1 reality celebrity nobody wishes to listen from weighed anyway…

that I WON THIS ELECTION, BY a whole lot!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

Prompting several to instantly fix him, such as none other than Captain America himself, Chris Evans! )

No one did not. You dropped. Https://t.co/M1RQAaF6L8

— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 7, 2020

What a gorgeous day for democracy! )

By nowyou know just how excited we are, however Perezcious readers, just how can U feel about how the election was outside? Audio OFF in the remarks!

[Image via Avalon/Instar/Sheri Determan/Jaime Espinoza/WENN]