Elden Ring gameplay specifics, artwork and 2021 release date news leaked | Gaming | Entertainment

After listening to absolutely nothing about Elden Ring in 2020, lovers are expecting news to occur thick and rapidly in 2021.

And it appears to be like the leaks have begun now, as a complete boatload of refreshing info appears on Reddit.

It all commenced when reliable Soulsborne articles creator Longqi Bangbangtang posted a video that includes new gameplay facts, alleged strategy art and launch date data on a Chinese online video sharing website.

Even though the video has due to the fact been taken down, Reddit people have collated the information and facts as portion of a intriguing new thread.

Needless to say, almost everything need to be taken with a pinch of salt, but without the need of any concrete details, this is all we have to go on. Prospective spoilers ahead.

For starters, it is really alleged that the game will have a 2021 launch date. From Software package is stated to have completed the major bulk of progress, and is presently performing on sprucing the recreation completely ready for start later this 12 months.

The leaks also counsel that Elden Ring will take inspiration from Norse and Celtic mythology.

It seems like there will be at least two factions to facet with, such as a race of giants with crimson hair (as seen in the trailer), and a further with white hair.