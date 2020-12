EDINSON CAVANI and Anthony Martial fired Manchester United into the EFL Cup semi-closing with a dramatic late earn at Everton.

And Utd will now facial area Male Town in a substantial Manchester derby in the semi-remaining in the draw which followed the match. Brentford host Tottenham.

EFL Cup semi-last draw: Man Utd vs Person City, Brentford vs Tottenham

Ties will be played week of January 4