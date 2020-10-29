During this spooky, Halloween version of Gone But Not Heard, we are taking you far back into the early nineties, if NBC allowed Joe Dante (Gremlins) have an opportunity with possibly the strangest and most lovingly remembered prime-time children cult classic from the nineties,”Eerie, Indiana”! Despite conducting just two episodes, the series has had a powerful afterlife, being rebooted (poorly ) years after, and also remaining a cult favorite for those kids of the eighties and nineties. Join us as we all return in this canceled gem and show exactly what the future will hold for this particular classic TV fave.
Eerie, Indiana – Gone But Not Heard Halloween Special
October 29, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Michael Turner
Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.
Add Comment