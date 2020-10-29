Eerie, Indiana – Gone But Not Heard Halloween Special

During this spooky, Halloween version of Gone But Not Heard, we are taking you far back into the early nineties, if NBC allowed Joe Dante (Gremlins) have an opportunity with possibly the strangest and most lovingly remembered prime-time children cult classic from the nineties,”Eerie, Indiana”! Despite conducting just two episodes, the series has had a powerful afterlife, being rebooted (poorly ) years after, and also remaining a cult favorite for those kids of the eighties and nineties. Join us as we all return in this canceled gem and show exactly what the future will hold for this particular classic TV fave.