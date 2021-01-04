Educational institutions closing in Scotland right until February amidst new lockdown regulations

Scottish colleges will be shut until eventually February at the earliest to nearly all little ones, Initial Minister Nicola Sturgeon verified, as she introduced a harsh new lockdown very similar to the a person in March.

The move will boost tension on Boris Johnson in excess of educational institutions, with lots of instructors and unions expressing security considerations amid a surge in coronavirus situations.

This is a breaking story – more to observe.

