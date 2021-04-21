Edgar Ramirez Is A Sexy “Florida Man”

Edgar Ramirez (“Yes Day,” “The Undoing”) is set to lead the eight-episode series “Florida Man” for Netflix.

Said to be akin to classic sexually charged thrillers like “Body Heat” and “Out of Sight,” Ramirez plays a struggling ex-cop forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philadelphia mobster’s runaway girlfriend.

What should have been a quick gig becomes a spiralling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.

Donald Todd (“Samantha Who?”) created the series and serve as showrunner while Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan are executive producing.

Ramirez is currently shooting the “Borderlands” film adaptation.

Source: Variety