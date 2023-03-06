Racing Legend and Famous Entrepreneur Eddie Jordan’s Net Worth

Edmund Patrick Jordan, OBE (born March 30, 1948) is an Irish businessman, television personality, and former motorsport team owner. Jordan, born in Dublin, began his career at the Bank of Ireland. In 1971, he won the Irish Kart Championship, and in 1974, he moved to Formula Ford. He founded and owned Jordan Grand Prix, a Formula One function object from 1991 to 2005. From 2009 to 2015, he was the BBC’s chief analyst for Formula One coverage before joining Channel 4 when the BBC pulled out in 2016. Jordan was announced as a new presenter for Top Gear in February 2016. Jordan has proven to be a very successful entrepreneur and investor since leaving Formula One.

Eddie Jordan’s Net Worth

Eddie Jordan is a wealthy Irish businessman and former racing driver with a net worth of $600 million. Jordan amassed his fortune through a long and illustrious career in Formula One racing. He is the founder and owner of the Jordan Grand Prix and the BBC’s lead analyst for F1 coverage.

Eddie Jordan’s Early Life

Edmund Patrick Jordan was born on March 30, 1948, at the Wentworth Nursing Home in Dublin, Ireland, and rose to prominence as Formula One’s most charismatic team boss. He has one older sister named Helen and is the son of Eileen and Paddy Jordan. Jordan developed a form of the pink disease when he was ten months old.

And his family was advised by medical professionals to relocate from Dublin to Bray for more fresh air. He grew up in Dartry, south Dublin, and Bray, County Wicklow, where he spent most of his time. He grew close to his Aunt Lilian, travelling to see her at the end of each school week.

As a child, Jordan was named “Flash” because his last name rhymed with Gordon. He received his education for eleven years at the Synge Street Christian Brothers School, where he and his classmates were allegedly beaten regularly if they did not study hard enough. Jordan briefly considered becoming a priest when he was 15 years old, but instead enrolled in a six-week accountancy course at the College of Commerce in Dublin and began working as a clerk for the Bank of Ireland in Mullingar.

Eddie’s Career Foundations

After his adrenaline-pumping experience racing karts in St. Brelade’s Bay, he bought his kart and began running when he returned to Dublin. In 1971, he won his first season in the Irish Kart Championship. In 1974, he moved up to Formula Ford, winning the Irish Formula Ford Championship, and in 1975, he moved up to Formula Three, but he was forced to miss the 1976 season after breaking his left leg in a crash at Mallory Park. After his injuries healed, he switched to Formula Atlantic and won three races in 1977.

True, he enjoyed racing, but he gave up the thrill of managing the careers of other drivers through his team. Jordan, the man responsible for the rise of many future Grand Prix drivers such as Damon Hill and Martin Brundle, founded his first team, Eddie Jordan Racing, at the end of 1979 when he was short on funds. In 1981, this team fielded drivers David Leslie and David Sears at various events in and around the United Kingdom. James Weaver was his primary driver in 1982.

Awards and Honors

Jordan receives honorary doctorates from the University of Ulster and the Dublin Institute of Technology. In recognition of his contributions to motorsport in Ireland, he received the James Joyce Award from the University of College Dublin, one of Ireland’s most prominent student societies.

Jordan has received the Gold Medal of Honorary Patronage from Trinity College’s University Philosophical Society in Dublin to recognise his contributions to motor racing and charitable work. Also, Jordan was awarded an honorary OBE in March 2012 for his charity and motor racing contributions.