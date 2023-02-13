Is Ed Warren Still Alive? A Look into the Life and Legacy of the Noted Paranormal Investigator

Both writers and paranormal investigators, Edward Warren Miney and Lorraine Rita Warren are mentioned here. While Lorraine was clairvoyant and frequently worked as a medium in many of the cases the couple took on, Edward (Ed) was a well-known demonologist. In fact, the two were responsible for starting the New England Society for Psychic Research. Over 10,000 haunting instances are believed to have been the subject of their career-long investigations.

Their Cases Are Turned Into Best Known Movies

The most well-known cases they worked on are “The Conjuring” movies, “The Amityville Horror,” “The Haunting in Connecticut,” “Annabelle” movies, and “The Nun.” Many of the cases they worked on have been turned into successful horror movies. They were just two individuals from Bridgeport, Connecticut, who met and fell in love, and Ed just so happened to have had a lot of paranormal experiences when he was growing up, according to Larry Dwyer, a reporter for the Horror News Network.

In the several publications they have written, the two have extensively documented their instances. Their most well-known study was a Raggedy Ann doll known as Annabelle. In the 1970s, the doll was given to the couple by a nurse when it purportedly started to move about and even occasionally attacked a male acquaintance.

The Warrens disagreed with the psychic who had earlier informed the nurse and her roommate that it was the ghost of a 6-year-old child. They stored it in their occult museum and said it was an inhuman ghost. They also claimed that two fatalities were caused by the doll being provoked. In any event, during their research, the pair traveled extensively.

Lorraine frequently remarked that tarot cards, psychics, and ouija boards are frequently the access points for many of these entities. The duo was known to just charge for travel expenses and not to charge for the services they rendered. They frequently delivered lectures in colleges on their cases and beliefs.

Despite the fact that they wrote a great amount of writing and offered several insights from their experiences, their work has also drawn a lot of criticism and attention. One of the first was published in the 1970s by the New England Skeptical Society.

Deaths of Ed and Lorraine Warren

Ed Warren died away on August 23, 2006, at his Monroe home. When he passed away, he was 79 years old. His health had gotten worse in the five years before his passing. This happened after he supposedly passed out in 2001 while trying to allow his cat in via the door. He was in a coma for 11 weeks despite the paramedics being able to restart his heart.

The paranormal researcher and his son-in-law Tony Spera claimed, “They told in the hospital he wouldn’t make it through 24 hours. He was very determined. He wished to remain. I know I’ll be going to a magnificent paradise, a place so amazing it transcends words, a piece of his obituary says.

Lorraine Warren went away peacefully in her sleep on April 18, 2019. They said that she also passed away in their Monroe, Connecticut, home. At the time, she was 92 years old. It is with great grief that I must inform you that Lorraine Warren has died away,” Tony Spera said on his Facebook page. She passed away gently last night while sleeping at home. In their own roles, the two have therefore made substantial contributions to paranormal studies.