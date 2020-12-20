Ed Sheeran to make his return with “a Christmas present” tomorrow

Ed Sheeran has declared that he will return with a new one tomorrow (December 21) – his initial release in just about 18 months.

The star past shared new new music with 2019’s star-studded ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ album, which observed him team up with the likes of Stormzy, Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Cardi B and additional.

In a new Instagram publish shared previously these days (20), Sheeran wrote: “11am GMT tomorrow. A Christmas current.”

A new Instagram story also bore the same information, subsequent a extremely brief movie clip of Sheeran settling down to perform his guitar.

While it has not been formally verified what he will release tomorrow, British isles radio station Energy Radio tweeted yesterday (19) that the musician would release a new solitary termed ‘The Afterglow’ on December 21.

🚨 Ed Sheeran is back with new one titled ‘The Afterglow’ and it will hit radio stations at 6am ET on December 21st! 🎶 pic.twitter.com/9PuLntLupt

— Electricity Radio 🎄 (@wearepoweruk) December 19, 2020

Meanwhile, Sheeran donated £10,000 to the hospital that cared for his late grandmother very last month (November 21). The cash went to the Aldeburgh Hospital League Of Buddies to be put towards shopping for musical instruments for dementia sufferers and all those with exclusive requirements and audiovisual disabilities, in accordance to studies.

The donation followed him providing £170,000 to his previous university before in 2020 to deliver crucial equipment for pupils. The singer attended Thomas Mills Faculty in Framlingham, Suffolk and is explained to have donated the enormous sum in a bid to enable other pupils achieve good results.

NME awarded Sheeran’s ‘No.6 Collaborations Project’ three stars out of five on its launch in July 2019. The assessment examine: “In 10 or 20 years’ time, ‘No. 6 Collaborations Project’ could be the fantastic time capsule of what pop was in 2019. It is much less an album, a lot more a collection of savvy and frequently savvy collaborations which blurs regular style boundaries unselfconsciously and acknowledges that Latin-pop is the seem of the in the vicinity of-future.”