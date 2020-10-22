Ed Sheeran, David Beckham and much more combine his parents’ star-studded auction

Ed Sheeran’s parents have been siphoned away rare and unique items from enormous celebrities such as David Beckham, Pink Floyd and Richard Curtis.

Ed Sheeran

The’Perfect’ hitmaker has generated some distinctive contributions of his own into the Suffolk Legacy Auction – including handwritten lyrics of his own chart-topping tunes – that will be raising funds for children’s charity GeeWizz.

in addition to the legends, Ed has also provided a signed ticket and handbill out of his first gig in the Royal British Legion at Framlingham, a homemade CD of this’You Want Me’ EP from 2009, plus a selection of his youth Lego bricks.

The’Lego House’ singer’s buddy John and Imogen Sheeran desired to make an enduring legacy in the’Ed Sheeran: Produced in Suffolk’ display, which is now available at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich.

Other musicians have involved, together with Nick Mason supplying authorized Pink Floyd memorabilia, although the likes of John Mayer, Snow Patrol and Steve Harley have set guitars up for auction.

Additionally included are excellent items from Anne-Marie, Rolling Stones legend Bill Wyman, also match along with greats together with Keane along with Duran Duran, and VIP tickets to events such as the BRIT Awards 2021, along with the Grammys.

On the movie aspect, Sir Peter Jackson has now signed up and contributed a rare’Lord of the Rings’ wall , in addition to a deluxe version of’The Hobbit’ and a poster signed with the likes of Elijah Wood, Cate Blanchett and Orlando Bloom.

Richard Curtis and Emma Feud also have supplied a picture cell from’Love Actually’, plus also a framed, annotated page in the first script.

For sport lovers, David Beckham, Usain Bolt, Ben Stokes and Shane Warne have made generous contributions, although Frankie Dettori, the England 2020 arcade group and Dame Jessica Ennis Hill are one of people becoming involved.

that the area of art has also contributed to the origin, with particular sections from Damien Hirst, Colin Davidson, Mark Surridge along with Ralph Larmann.

Ed’s dad John explained:”We’re so happy that the voucher will make significant, lasting legacies.

“Proceeds helps improve the standard of care and health for children and young adults throughout the county of Suffolk and outside.

“Imogen and I send thanks for everybody who’s been organised, supported and contributed to the market. We can’t think of a better legacy for its display to depart.”